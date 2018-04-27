Late fielding error leads Cubs past Brewers

Addison Russell led off the seventh inning with an infield hit and came around to score the eventual game-winning run on a two-out error by shortstop Eric Sogard, helping the Chicago Cubs turn back the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Brewers left-hander Brent Suter and Cubs righty Yu Darvish both pitched well, but neither was around for the seventh inning, during which Milwaukee rallied into a 2-2 tie before Chicago countered with the difference-maker in the bottom of the frame.

After Russell greeted the third Brewers pitcher, Dan Jennings (2-1), with his soft single to start the seventh, he was sacrificed into scoring position by Jason Heyward.

Victor Caratini followed with a single that put runners on the corners and prompted the Brewers to call for Jeremy Jeffress from the bullpen.

The right-hander struck out Albert Almora for the second out, before Sogard booted Javier Baez’s potential inning-ending grounder, allowing the Cubs to go ahead 3-2.

Carl Edwards worked a 1-2-3 eighth before Cubs closer Brandon Morrow threw a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Pedro Strop (3-0), who got the final out of the top of the seventh, got the win.

Down 2-1, the Brewers had tied the game in the top of the seventh when two walks and a single by Manny Pina loaded the bases with one out.

Christian Yelich’s sacrifice fly against Brian Duensing got Milwaukee even, before Strop came on and stranded the potential go-ahead run in scoring position by getting Jesus Aguilar to fly out.

Darvish had pitched the first six innings for the Cubs, allowing just three hits and an unearned run. He walked two and struck out eight.

Darvish also had one of the Cubs’ seven hits, a double. He and Almora, who also doubled, had Chicago’s only extra-base hits.

The Cubs, who also won the series opener 1-0 on Thursday, out-hit the Brewers 7-4.

Suter was pulled after five effective innings, having given up two runs and five hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Brewers pitchers allowed three or fewer runs for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Domingo Santana doubled for the Brewers, who lost a second straight after having won eight in a row.

