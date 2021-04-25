Brandon Woodruff, Brewers shut down Cubs

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight batters over six scoreless innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers pulled away for a 6-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits and two walks to earn his first career victory in 11 appearances against Chicago. Luis Urias had a two-run single, Kolten Wong had an RBI double and Travis Shaw drove in a pair of runs as Milwaukee won the rubber match of the three-game series.

The Cubs were shut out for the third time this season -- all of which have come against the Brewers. David Bote, Javier Baez and Matt Duffy had one single apiece and Anthony Rizzo doubled for the team’s only hits.

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (3-2) took the hard-luck loss despite giving up only one run on two hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the top of the first. They loaded the bases with nobody out after Wong hit a leadoff double, Omar Narvaez singled to left field and Avisail Garcia drew a walk.

Shaw tallied the game’s first RBI after working the count full and watching a sinker outside for ball four.

Arrieta quickly recovered to prevent a big run by the Brewers. He got Keston Hiura to pop out to first base, Billy McKinney to strike out swinging and Jackie Bradley Jr. to ground out to second base to end the bases-loaded threat.

The Cubs were held without a hit until the fourth inning, when Bote singled to left field. Chicago had two on with nobody out but failed to score after the inning ended on a double play.

Milwaukee threatened again in the sixth with runners on first and third with nobody out. Arrieta worked out of the jam with three consecutive strikeouts against Shaw, Hiura and McKinney.

The Brewers tacked on five runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach. The first six batters of the inning safely reached base. Urias and Wong delivering run-scoring hits before Shaw was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tyrone Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the scoring.

--Field Level Media