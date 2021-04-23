Cubs belt four homers in 15-2 rout of Brewers

Jake Marisnick homered and tied a career high with five RBIs as the Chicago Cubs routed the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Slideshow ( 17 images )

Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Javier Baez also homered for the Cubs, who recorded a season-high 17 hits and extended their winning streak to four games.

Kyle Hendricks (1-2) benefited from early run support and earned his first victory in four starts, giving up two runs with six strikeouts over six innings.

Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for Milwaukee, which saw its five-game road winning streak come to an end.

Rizzo doubled in a run to start the scoring in the first off Brett Anderson (2-2), who left the game after four batters due to a right knee discomfort. The Cubs quickly added to their lead when Josh Lindblom entered and allowed Rizzo to score on David Bote’s infield single.

Lindblom then walked Jason Heyward to load the bases before Marisnick doubled in three runs. Nico Hoerner drove in Marisnick with a double.

Chicago extended its lead to 10-0 in the second when Rizzo and Baez hit back-to-back homers against Lindblom. David Bote walked and scored on a triple by Heyward, who scored on Marisnick’s groundout to first.

Marisnick homered in the fourth to put the Cubs ahead 11-0 before the Brewers scored two runs in the sixth. The Cubs added to their lead in the sixth when Austin Romine doubled in a run and Contreras blasted a three-run homer off Angel Perdomo.

Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 for the Cubs while Hoerner had a pair of doubles among his three hits. Baez added three hits and has three homers over his last six games.

Chicago has scored a total of 35 runs in their last three contests after recording a total of 34 in its first 13 games.

Wong went 3-for-4 in his return to the leadoff spot for the Brewers. The second baseman had not played since April 8 with a left oblique strain.

--Field Level Media