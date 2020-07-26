Cubs crush Brewers in strong start by Chatwood

A four-run fourth inning sparked the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

Jul 26, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood (32) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Up 1-0 heading into the fourth, Kyle Schwarber started the Chicago rally with a lead-off walk against Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (0-1). Willson Contreras followed with a double into deep right-center, allowing Schwarber to score standing up.

After a walk to Jason Heyward, Corey Knebel replaced Peralta. But Knebel did not fare any better, giving up three straight RBI singles to Nico Hoerner, Victor Caratini and Ian Happ.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (1-0) fired six strong innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking two.

His only real trouble came in the fifth inning. Chatwood walked Omar Narvaez with one out, and Narvaez later scored on a single by Orlando Arcia.

Schwarber scored the first run of the game in the second inning. After doubling to start the inning and advancing to third on a wild pitch, Schwarber scored on a Heyward groundout.

Contreras added a sixth Chicago run in the bottom of the seventh when he destroyed a hanging curveball from Bobby Wahl over the ivy in left for a 451-foot homer.

The Cubs put the game out of reach in the eighth behind a two opposite-field home runs — a two-run blast from Happ and a solo shot from Anthony Rizzo.

All nine Chicago starters reached base, with Contreras, Happ and Hoerner each collecting two hits.

In his first start since last May, Peralta struggled throwing first-pitch strikes, only doing so to five of the 15 batters he faced. He lasted three-plus innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Former NL MVPs Kris Bryant and Christian Yelich both continued their early season struggles. While Bryant did notch his first hit of the season, he finished the game 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. Yelich went 0-for-4 with three whiffs.

—Field Level Media