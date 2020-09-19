Cubs slip by Twins, squeeze out another close win

Kyle Hendricks recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Chicago (31-20) won its fifth game in a row, which is one shy of its best streak of the season. The Cubs have won each of their last three games by one-run margins.

Minnesota (31-22) lost for the fourth time in the past five games. The high-powered Twins lineup was shut out for only the second time this season.

Hendricks (6-4) stymied the Twins throughout the night. He scattered one hit in the first, one in the second and one in the sixth, and he issued one walk to go along with his double-digit strikeouts.

The 30-year-old right-hander maintained a torrid stretch in September. In his last five starts, he has allowed four earned runs in 29 2/3 innings for a 1.21 ERA during that span.

Hendricks threw 104 pitches, including 73 for strikes, and his season ERA dropped from 3.29 to 2.93.

Cubs right-hander Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth to record his eighth save.

Twins left-hander Rich Hill (2-2) drew the hard-luck loss despite allowing one run on three hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out five, and he threw 59 of 95 pitches for strikes.

The Cubs scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the first.

Anthony Rizzo initiated the fast start when he drew a leadoff walk and swiped second base -- only his second stolen base of the season. Kris Bryant followed with another walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out.

Willson Contreras delivered in the next at-bat when he singled to center to drive in Bryant. It was his 22nd RBI, which is tied with Jason Heyward for third on the team behind Ian Happ (28 RBIs) and David Bote (25).

The Twins tried to mount a rally in the ninth after Hendricks finally exited the game. Byron Buxton drew a leadoff walk against Jeffress, but the Cubs quickly regrouped as shortstop Javier Baez turned a dazzling double play at second base.

After issuing another walk, Jeffress then struck out Eddie Rosario to end the game.

--Field Level Media