Cubs overtake Mets for sixth straight win

Ben Zobrist laced a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning Monday night, and the Chicago Cubs posted a 7-4, come-from-behind win over the New York Mets at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have won six in a row to open up a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the race for the best record in the National League. Chicago is 4 1/2 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Mets have lost two straight.

Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits for the Cubs, while Zobrist, Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy had two hits apiece.

Michael Conforto and Kevin Plawecki homered for New York. Plawecki, Austin Jackson and Amed Rosario each collected two hits.

New York took its first short-lived lead in the first inning Monday, when Jackson hit an RBI single. The Cubs promptly tied the game in the bottom half on a run-scoring double by Rizzo.

The Mets went ahead 3-1 in the second on a long homer to center by Conforto and an RBI single by Rosario. The Cubs took the lead for the first time in the third, when Baez scored on a wild pitch and starting pitcher Jon Lester laced a two-run single.

Plawecki’s leadoff homer in the seventh tied the game before left-hander Jerry Blevins (1-2) allowed all three batters he faced to reach in the bottom of the inning. Rizzo and Zobrist doubled before Jason Heyward singled. After Drew Smith replaced Blevins, Zobrist scored when Heyward was forced on Willson Contreras’ grounder.

Rizzo homered in the eighth for the Cubs, who needed three pitchers to navigate a ninth inning in which the Mets collected a walk and two hits to load the bases with one out. However, Jesse Chavez struck out Rosario and Jackson to earn his third save of the season and the fifth of his career.

Steve Cishek (4-1) earned the win despite giving up Plawecki’s homer. Lester allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings.

