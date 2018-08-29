Rain forces suspension of Mets-Cubs game in 10th

EditorsNote: minor edits

Jacob deGrom continued to build his National League Cy Young Award case Tuesday night, but he won’t factor into the decision as the game between his New York Mets and the host Chicago Cubs was suspended with the two teams tied 1-1 in the 10th inning at Wrigley Field.

Heavy thunderstorms arrived two pitches into the top of the 10th — the Cubs’ Steve Cishek fell behind 2-0 against Mets left fielder Michael Conforto — and forced the suspension a little less than an hour later. The game is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, with the series finale to be played 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

DeGrom gave up one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over eight innings in lowering his major-league-leading ERA from 1.71 to 1.68. He has given up three runs or fewer in 24 consecutive starts, tying the team record set by Dwight Gooden during his Cy Young-winning season in 1985.

DeGrom also helped his own cause with his bat and his glove. He drove in the Mets’ only run with an infield single in the sixth, which he made stand until the seventh. Kyle Schwarber led off with a single and was forced on a grounder by Albert Almora Jr., who went to third on a single by Ben Zobrist. Almora then trotted home on a sacrifice fly to deep center by David Bote.

DeGrom, who struck out former teammate Daniel Murphy for the final out of the seventh, ended his night in the eighth, when he fielded a comebacker off the bat of Victor Caratini and began a 1-6-3 double play.

DeGrom pitched as two of his leading competitors for the Cy Young Award, the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer and the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola, squared off against each other for the second straight start.

Neither pitcher factored into the decision in the Nationals’ 5-4 victory, though Nola (two runs, one earned, in seven innings) outpitched Scherzer (three runs in five innings). Nola (2.10) moved past Scherzer (2.22) into second place in the NL in ERA.

Cubs starter Cole Hamels continued his resurgence by giving up four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five scoreless innings. Hamels has an 0.69 ERA in six starts since being acquired by Chicago from the Texas Rangers on July 27.

—Field Level Media