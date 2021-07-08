Cubs snap 11-game losing streak, top Phillies

Joc Pederson, Anthony Rizzo and Nico Hoerner had two hits apiece and Patrick Wisdom drove in a pair of runs as the host Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Wednesday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Chicago stormed to a 5-0 lead after two innings on the strength of four RBI singles and Rizzo’s run-scoring triple. Right-hander Alec Mills and three relievers limited the Phillies to six hits to help send the Cubs to their first victory since June 24, halting the club’s longest skid since 2012.

Philadelphia drew to within 5-3 with three runs in the sixth, getting an RBI double from Bryce Harper before Andrew McCutchen drilled a two-run shot into the bleachers in left center field.

The Phillies might have extended their rally, but the Cubs nabbed Alec Bohm trying to advance to second base on a fielding error. Bohm initially was called safe to set the Phillies up with runners on second and third with two out, but a replay review overturned the call, ending the inning.

The Cubs answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half. Pederson delivered a run-scoring single and Wisdom hit a two-run double, all with two outs.

Mills improved to 4-2, spacing three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler fell to 6-5 after yielding seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Wheeler walked one and struck out six.

Two infielders in the Cubs’ starting lineup didn’t finish the game. Second baseman Javier Baez, who homered twice in Tuesday’s 15-10 loss, was scratched just before first pitch with a sprained right thumb.

In the fourth, third baseman Kris Bryant left the game with right hamstring tightness. He eluded a would-be injury to his left hand during a first-inning incident on the basepaths, as Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius stepped on Bryant’s hand as he dove back to second base.

J.T. Realmuto and Bohm both had two hits for the Phillies.

--Field Level Media