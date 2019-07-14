Cubs smack 3 HRs, complete sweep of Pirates

Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber each homered, and the Chicago Cubs pulled away for an 8-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Jul 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and Robel Garcia each added two hits and one RBI apiece for the Cubs, who completed a three-game sweep.

Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Pirates at the plate.

Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana (7-7) limited Pittsburgh to three runs on six hits in six innings. He walked two and fanned four.

Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams (3-3) drew the loss after giving up eight runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four in his first game since returning from the paternity list after he and his wife welcomed an adopted daughter.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the second when Garcia hit an RBI double to drive in Rizzo.

Pittsburgh responded with three runs in the third to grab the lead. Reynolds ripped an RBI single, Starling Marte hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track and Jung Ho Kang clubbed an RBI double against the left-field wall during the outburst.

Chicago scratched back with a run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2. Quintana helped his cause with a soft single over the head of first baseman Josh Bell. The hit scored Garcia, who notched his second double of the game earlier in the inning.

A three-run fifth gave the Cubs a 5-3 advantage. Victor Caratini tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field, and Heyward followed in the next at-bat with a two-run shot into the right-field bleachers to put Chicago on top.

It was Heyward’s 15th home run, which is the most he has hit in a season since 2012.

Chicago added back-to-back homers in the sixth to pull ahead 7-3. Almora notched his ninth homer of the season and his first career pinch-hit home run. Schwarber then drove the first pitch he saw over the wall in right field for his 19th homer.

—Field Level Media