Cubs use defense to hold on in win over Padres

Chicago Cubs infielders Javier Baez and David Bote each threw out a runner at the plate over the final two innings on Friday afternoon as the Cubs turned back two San Diego rallies to score a 5-4 victory over the Padres at Wrigley Field.

Baez beat the Padres with his bat, arm and legs as the Cubs bounced back from Thursday night’s to defeat the Padres.

In the top of the eighth, second baseman Baez threw a runner out at the plate to help stop a Padres rally. And he tripled to open the ninth and scored what proved to be the winning run on Ian Happ’s sacrifice fly to center.

In the ninth, third baseman Bote threw out Cory Spangenberg at the plate with the tying run after the Padres had scored twice to pull to within a run. Right-hander Pedro Strop then struck out pinch-hitter Austin Hedges to get his sixth save.

Baez gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead when he opened the second with an opposite-field homer deep into the right field stands off Padres starter Tyson Ross. Baez’s 23rd homer equaled his career high and moved him in the National League RBI lead with 84.

Baez and Anthony Rizzo hit solo homers and Ben Zobrist drove in two runs without benefit of a hit. Rizzo hit his 16th homer in the bottom of the seventh off right-handed reliever Robert Stock to make it 4-1.

Left-handed Chicago starter Jose Quintana (10-7) allowed one run on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

The Padres run against Quintana came on Christian Villanueva’s 20th homer of the season. It was his first since July 15, when he homered off the Cubs’ Jon Lester in San Diego.

Tommy La Stella, Rizzo and Zobrist teamed up for the Cubs’ second and third runs.

La Stella walked with one out in the third, raced to third on Rizzo’s single and scored on Zobrist’s sacrifice fly. Two innings later, La Stella singled with one out, again raced to third on a Rizzo single and scored on Zobrist’s grounder to first.

Ross (6-9) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings to take the loss.

The Cubs used four pitchers to get out of the eighth with the Padres scoring one run and leaving the bases loaded when Villanueva lined out to third. After singles by pinch-hitter Cory Spangenberg and

Travis Jankowski and a throwing error by reliever Steve Cishek produced a run, Baez turned a grounder to second into the inning’s second out at the plate.

—Field Level Media