Cubs edge Padres, nail down another series win

Patrick Wisdom and Willson Contreras had two hits apiece and each blasted two-run home runs to back right-hander Kyle Hendricks’ fourth straight victory and lift the host Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 win against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Chicago won for the eighth time in nine games behind a nine-hit attack. After securing their sixth straight series win, the Cubs will try for a three-game sweep of the Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego has lost three straight for the first time since April 19-21.

Hendricks (6-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

He opened the game effectively and efficiently, needing just 14 pitches to retire the first six Padres he faced. Hendricks set down the first two batters of the third inning as well before opposing pitcher Ryan Weathers singled to right field.

Weathers also factored into San Diego’s three-run, go-ahead rally in the fifth.

After Padres catcher Victor Caratini, a former Cubs player, knocked a solo home run to center with two outs to cut San Diego’s deficit to 2-1, Weathers collected his second hit of the game to extend the inning for Tommy Pham, who hit a two-run homer to center to put the Padres ahead 3-2.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Contreras launched his two-run shot in the bottom of the inning, sending an 0-2 pich from Weathers over the wall in center.

Weathers (2-2) yielded four runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Three Chicago relievers combined for three shutout innings, with Craig Kimbrel striking out the side in the ninth to earn his 13th save.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo singled twice in his return from a six-game absence due to a back injury. Sergio Alcantara also had two hits for the Cubs.

Chicago’s Kris Bryant went 0-for-4 as his 13-game hitting streak ended.

Two Padres relievers also held the Cubs scoreless for three innings after Weathers left the game.

Manny Machado had two of San Diego’s seven hits.

--Field Level Media