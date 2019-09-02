Cubs end scoreless drought, knock off Mariners

Anthony Rizzo ended the Chicago Cubs’ 22-inning scoreless drought with a one-out single in the seventh inning, while Kyle Schwarber added a bases-loaded triple, in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, allowing the Cubs to end a two-game losing streak, while defeating the Mariners for a third consecutive time this season.

After stranding six baserunners in scoring position in the first five innings and trailing 1-0 entering the seventh, the Cubs finally broke through against the Seattle bullpen after reliever Matt Wisler (1-1) walked Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant to put two on with one out.

Rizzo greeted reliever Taylor Guilbeau with a single up the middle, scoring Heyward with the tying run.

An error on Mariners center fielder Jake Fraley advanced runners to second and third, and after Albert Almora Jr. was intentionally walked, Schwarber lashed his bases-clearing triple to right field for a 4-1 lead.

The bases-loaded triple was the first of Schwarber’s career. He had batted 40 times previously with three men on.

Addison Russell’s fielder’s choice grounder scored the fifth run of the inning for the Cubs.

Cubs right-hander David Phelps (2-0), who pitched a scoreless seventh, was credited with the win. Duane Underwood Jr. and Brad Wieck each followed with a scoreless inning.

Hendricks worked the first six innings, allowing one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

The Mariners’ only run against Hendricks came in the fifth inning on back-to-back doubles from Dylan Moore and Dee Gordon.

Mariners starter Justus Sheffield survived five shaky innings to leave with a 1-0 lead. He allowed five hits and two walks, and also hit Rizzo with a pitch twice, but used seven strikeouts to help strand nine baserunners, including a pair in four of his five innings.

Rizzo reached based on all four times he came to the plate as the Cubs improved to 11-8 in interleague play.

The doubles by Moore and Gordon were the only extra-base hits for the Mariners, who fell to 4-9 in interleague play.

