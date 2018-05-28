Baez, Cubs bash Giants, take series

EditorsNote: adds “Randy” in fifth graf

Javier Baez had two hits, including a three-run homer, and Albert Almora Jr. added three hits and two runs as the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

With his 13th homer, breaking a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning, Baez took over the National League RBI lead with 42. He is the first Cubs player to have at least 40 RBIs before Memorial Day since Derrek Lee in 2005.

Baez is tied for second in the majors in RBIs with Boston’s J.D. Martinez. Baltimore’s Manny Machado has 44.

Mac Williamson had two RBIs, and Gorkys Hernandez and Brandon Crawford had two hits apiece for the Giants, who scored three runs in the first inning off Tyler Chatwood but had only three hits in the final six innings off four relievers.

Randy Rosario (1-0) gave up one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his first major league victory. He recalled after Yu Darvish was placed on the disabled list Saturday due to right triceps tendinitis.

Jason Heyward tripled, Tommy La Stella singled and Almora doubled in a two-run fifth that gave Chicago an 8-3 lead.

Andrew McCutchen walked three times for the Giants, who left 13 on base while losing for the fourth time in five games.

The Giants scored three runs with two outs in the first inning, after a pair of walks and an infield single by Crawford loaded the bases. Pablo Sandoval drove in a run with an infield single, and Williamson followed with a two-run single to right for a 3-0 lead. Sandoval made his first career start at second base.

The Cubs tied it in their half of the first on five hits, including an RBI double by Kris Bryant and RBI singles by Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell.

The Giants loaded the bases with two outs in the third to knock out Chatwood before Rosario got a groundout to end the inning. Chatwood gave up three runs on six hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. He was moved up a day in the rotation to make the start in place of Darvish.

Giants left-hander Ty Blach (3-5) yielded seven hits and five runs in three-plus innings, with three strikeouts and four walks. He had won both of his previous career starts against the Cubs.

—Field Level Media