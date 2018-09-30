Cubs beat Cardinals to set stage for Monday matchup

The host Chicago Cubs kept alive their hopes for a third straight National League Central title, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago and Milwaukee both finished with a 95-67 record and will need a one-game playoff on Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field to determine the division champ. The loser of that game will still make the playoffs as the NL’s top wild-card team.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo scored three runs and went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles, one RBI and one walk.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (8-9) took the loss, allowing four hits, three walks and four runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Cubs reliever Allen Webster (1-0) got two outs to close the third inning, earning his first major league win since 2015.

St. Louis opened the scoring with two runs in the first. Matt Carpenter doubled on the first pitch of the game, advanced to third on Jose Martinez’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Paul DeJong’s single. Patrick Wisdom capped the inning with an RBI single.

Chicago took the lead with a four-run third. With two outs and nobody on, Daniel Murphy doubled and scored on Ben Zobrist’s triple. Zobrist scored on Flaherty’s wild pitch, and Rizzo hit the go-ahead RBI double. Jason Heyward capped the inning with a run-scoring single.

The Cubs extended their lead to 8-2 in the fifth as Kris Bryant hit a two-run double and Willson Contreras slugged a two-run homer.

St. Louis cut its deficit to 8-4 in the sixth. Wisdom doubled, and Harrison Bader walked before both runners scored on Yairo Munoz’s single.

But the Cubs got both runs back in the bottom of the sixth. One run scored on reliever Dakota Hudson’s error, and the other came in on Albert Almora’s infield single.

St. Louis cut its deficit to 10-5 in the seventh as Munoz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. But Francisco Pena struck out on three pitches from reliever Steve Cishek to end the threat.

