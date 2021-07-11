Cubs-Cardinals game postponed to Sept. 24 due to rain

Sunday’s scheduled game between the Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago was postponed because of rain.

The game was rescheduled to Sept. 24 as part of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. It will be the second game, and start time will be announced later.

The Cubs and Cardinals each end the first half of the season with 44-46 records, tied for third place in the National League Central behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers and the second-place Cincinnati Reds.

The teams split the first two games of their three-game series. The Cubs won 10-5 on Friday, and the Cardinals followed with a 6-0 victory on Saturday.

--Field Level Media