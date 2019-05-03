Hendricks goes distance as Cubs blank Cards

Kyle Hendricks threw a complete-game shutout on 81 pitches to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 4-0 win against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon.

May 3, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) bunts to reach first on a fielders choice in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Hendricks (2-4) allowed four hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in the opener of the three-game series. It was his third major-league shutout and first since a 5-0 win against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 1, 2016.

The last Chicago pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout in under 100 pitches was Carlos Zambrano, who beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on 98 pitches on Sept. 25, 2009.

Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer among his three hits for Chicago, which has won five in a row, the past two by shutout.

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty (3-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits with nine strikeouts and a season-high four walks.

The Cardinals had wrapped up their four-game series at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay. The Cubs had been off since finishing their two-game series at the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

Flaherty walked back-to-back batters with one out in the third before Rizzo lifted an 0-1 pitch just inside the right-field foul pole for a 3-0 lead.

It was Rizzo’s fourth home run in the past five games and the 199th of his major-league career.

After striking out in his first three plate appearances, Javier Baez lined an RBI single to right in the seventh to make it 4-0.

Only one batter moved into scoring position off Hendricks, who carried a no-hitter into the ninth against the Cardinals on Sept. 12, 2016.

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong led off the third with a single. He was thrown out at second on a bunt back to the pitcher by Flaherty, who then became the first pitcher in the majors to steal a base this season. Hendricks got Matt Carpenter to ground out to first to end the inning.

—Field Level Media