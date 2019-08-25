Nationals top Cubs in 11 for fifth straight

Howie Kendrick scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 11th inning, Anthony Rendon went 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Washington Nationals held on for a 7-5 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.

Aug 25, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Major April Mclaren of the Illinois Army National Guard throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Asdrubal Cabrera also drove in a pair of runs for Washington, which has won five games in a row, seven of eight and 13 of 15. The Nationals claimed the season series 4-2 against the Cubs.

Addison Russell, Victor Caratini and Kyle Schwarber homered in a losing effort for Chicago. The Cubs were swept at Wrigley Field for the first time this season.

Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson (7-3) earned his first victory since joining the team in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31. Hudson pitched two scoreless innings as one of four relievers who followed Stephen Strasburg, who struck out 10 in six frames.

Cubs reliever Tyler Chatwood (5-2) drew the loss after giving up two runs on three hits in one inning. He was one of seven pitchers who followed starter Cole Hamels, who allowed two runs on seven hits in five-plus innings.

Washington took a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Rendon hammered a fastball an estimated 421 feet over the wall in left field for his 29th homer and 103rd RBI, both of which are career highs. The ball cleared the bleachers and landed on Waveland Avenue.

The Cubs evened the score at 1 on Russell’s solo shot in the fifth.

In the sixth, the Nationals regained a 2-1 lead. Juan Soto hit a leadoff double and went to third on Cabrera’s single in the next at-bat. Soto then scored on a double-play groundout by Kurt Suzuki.

The Cubs pulled even at 2 in the bottom of the sixth. Kris Bryant ripped a single to left field to drive in Jason Heyward.

Washington broke out for three runs in the seventh to pull ahead 5-2. Soto drove in the first run of the inning with an infield single, and Cabrera contributed a two-run single to right field.

The Cubs cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh on a towering home run by Caratini.

Schwarber evened the score at 5 in the eighth. He belted a high fastball from Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney for an opposite-field, two-run shot for his 30th homer. That matched his career high.

Kendricks scored the go-ahead run after Chatwood bounced a pitch in front of home plate and watched it go by Caratini. Rendon followed with his second RBI of the afternoon,, giving him 104 on the season.

—Field Level Media