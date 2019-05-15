Cubs' Zobrist taking leave during divorce

FILE PHOTO: Apr 28, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist hits a two run double in the fifteenth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Zobrist plans to remain on leave from the Chicago Cubs while going through a divorce from professional singer Julianna Zobrist.

Julianna Zobrist, 34, provided no reason for seeking a divorce in her petition filed Monday, according to Cook County court filings.

Ben Zobrist, 37, was granted an extended leave of absence last week. It’s not known how long the three-time All-Star will be away from the team.

However, Cubs manager Joe Maddon — who also managed Zobrist in Tampa Bay — said Zobrist is texting him regularly while on the restricted list. Maddon would only say Zobrist is dealing with a “family matter.”

Since Zobrist went on the restricted list, the Cubs activated Addison Russell, who is primarily playing second base.

Zobrist can play anywhere on the infield and has lined up in all three outfield positions.

—Field Level Media