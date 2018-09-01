White Sox roll to rain-delayed win over Red Sox

Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 6-1 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yoan Moncada finished 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. Avisail Garcia added three hits and an RBI for Chicago, which has won six of eight and 12 of 17.

Andrew Benintendi homered for Boston’s lone run. The Red Sox lost for the first time in four games.

Heavy storms arrived in the bottom of the third inning and forced a delay that lasted 2 hours, 9 minutes. Neither team’s starting pitcher returned after the lengthy interruption.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech looked good in his third career outing — two of which have been shortened by rain. He allowed one hit in three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one.

Dylan Covey (5-12) stepped in for Kopech after the rain delay and pitched three more scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three to earn his first victory since July 21. Covey had been 0-7 in his past eight outings.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) was less effective as he gave up three runs on three hits in two innings. Southpaw Drew Pomeranz stepped in after the delay and pitched four scoreless innings to keep the game close.

Davidson quickly changed that with a three-run homer to left-center field in the seventh off reliever Tyler Thornburg. The 426-foot shot, which increased Chicago’s lead to 6-0, was Davidson’s 19th home run of the season.

Benintendi snapped the shutout with a solo home run off Juan Minaya that sneaked over the wall in left field in the eighth.

The White Sox jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Garcia doubled down the left field line to score Yolmer Sanchez from first base. Two batters later, Moncada belted a two-run home run into the Chicago bullpen.

The blast was Moncada’s 17th homer of the season. The switch hitter has hit 15 of his homers from the left side.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts drew his first career ejection for arguing a called third strike in the eighth.

