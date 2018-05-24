Moncada leads White Sox past Orioles in 11-1 rout

Yoan Moncada bashed a three-run home run to back Dylan Covey’s seven innings of one-run pitching as the Chicago White Sox routed the visiting Baltimore Orioles 11-1 on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in the third game of a four-game series.

Adam Engel had four hits, including a two-run homer for the White Sox (15-31), whose victory allowed them to push Baltimore (15-34) toward the worst record (percentage-wise) in the American League.

Covey (1-1) scattered six hits while striking out eight and walking one to earn his first major league victory. His 103-pitch performance lowered his ERA from 6.00 to 3.46.

Alex Cobb (1-6) took the loss for the Orioles upon allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Orioles struck first with a run in the top of the second inning when Jace Peterson’s single drove home Danny Valencia.

Everything came apart for Baltimore in the third as Moncada’s three-run blast over the center field fence scored Tim Anderson and Engel in front of him. Chicago added a fourth run when Daniel Palka’s two-out single plated Jose Abreu.

The White Sox added two runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Yolmer Sanchez and Abreu, the latter of which chased Cobb in favor of Pedro Araujo. Chicago pushed the lead to 9-1 in the fifth on Tim Anderson’s single that drove home Jose Rondon and Engel’s two-run homer.

Rondon also ripped a two-run shot for Chicago that drove home Trayce Thompson in the seventh.

White Sox left fielder Leury Garcia exited the game in the fifth inning with a left knee sprain after stealing two bases. He will be re-evaluated Thursday morning, the team announced. Thompson replaced him on the basepaths.

Before the game, Matt Davidson was scratched from Chicago’s starting lineup with back stiffness. He was replaced at DH by Rondon.

Jonathan Schoop had two of Baltimore’s six hits. The Orioles left seven runners on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Thursday afternoon’s series finale between the two teams will feature right-hander Dylan Bundy (2-6, 4.70 ERA) for the Orioles and right-hander Lucas Giolito (3-4, 6.42) of the ChiSox.

—Field Level Media