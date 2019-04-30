Alonso, Anderson go deep as White Sox top Orioles

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixed syntax in the eighth graf

Apr 29, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Renato Nunez (39) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Yonder Alonso and Tim Anderson both smacked two-run home runs, and Manny Banuelos pitched 5 2/3 strong innings to lead the host Chicago White Sox to a 5-3 victory against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Banuelos (2-0) led Chicago to its third straight victory, limiting the Orioles to two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Alex Colome pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

After struggling to solve Orioles left-hander John Means when the clubs met in Baltimore last Wednesday, Chicago struck for early success against Means on Monday. The leadoff man reached base in both the second and third innings to set up the home runs from Alonso and Anderson, respectively.

Means (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits in five innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

Banuelos built on the four scoreless innings he pitched against the Orioles in a no-decision last week, matching a career high with his 5 2/3 innings.

Catcher Pedro Severino accounted for the Orioles’ first run, drilling a solo home run on a full count leading off the third. Chris Davis had an RBI single in the sixth inning as the Orioles cut the deficit to 4-2.

Banuelos worked out of a jam to preserve the lead in the fifth. After Severino drew a leadoff walk, the White Sox made separate throwing errors on a potential double-play ground ball to third base. Baltimore was unable to score with runners at second and third with no outs, however, as Banuelos recorded a strikeout, lineout and flyout around a two-out walk to end the threat.

James McCann had three hits for Chicago while Jose Abreu added two. Ryan Cordell worked a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the seventh to cap the scoring for the White Sox.

Hanser Alberto went 3-for-4 for the Orioles, while Davis (two RBIs), Severino and Dwight Smith added two hits apiece. Baltimore took its fourth loss in a row.

—Field Level Media