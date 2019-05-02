O's wipe out 4-run hole, top White Sox in opener

Richie Martin scored the tiebreaking run on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, and the visiting Baltimore Orioles erased a four-run deficit to earn a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

May 1, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia (28) scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Martin, who had an RBI double in Baltimore’s three-run fourth inning, slapped a triple into the right field corner off Kelvin Herrera (0-1) to lead off the eighth. Martin didn’t stay on third base for long, as he scooted home on Jonathan Villar’s sacrifice fly to center.

Dwight Smith Jr. had an RBI double and scored a run for the Orioles, who overcame three errors to snap a four-game losing skid.

Chicago’s Jose Abreu hit an RBI double in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the third. Yoan Moncada scored on Baltimore’s third error of the game, and Nicky Delmonico added an RBI single for the White Sox, who were denied in their bid to win a season-high fourth in a row.

Branden Kline (1-0) recorded his first major league win after allowing one hit and striking out two in two scoreless innings. Mychal Givens fanned three batters and recorded four outs to notch his second save of the season.

In the fourth inning, Baltimore took advantage of White Sox catcher James McCann’s errant throw that sailed wide of third base, allowing Smith to score and trim its deficit to 4-1. Hanser Alberto scored on a fielder’s choice, and Martin’s booming blast to center field plated Stevie Wilkerson.

Smith, who failed to properly execute a sacrifice bunt earlier in the at-bat, slapped an RBI double to right field to score Trey Mancini and tie the game at 4 in the seventh inning.

Leury Garcia, who reached base on his first two at-bats via throwing errors, came home on a pair of hits by Abreu to open the scoring. Moncada crossed the plate in the third after Orioles first baseman Renato Nunez failed to handle a rushed throw from second baseman Villar.

Two batters later, Delmonico failed to offer at an attempted squeeze bunt, resulting in Abreu getting caught in a rundown and tagged out. However, Delmonico then plated Alonso with an RBI single.

