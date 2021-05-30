White Sox complete sweep of scuffling O’s, 3-1

Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run, Billy Hamilton hit a solo shot and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 3-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday.

Liam Hendriks picked up his second save of the day and 12th of the season after notching another scoreless inning in the back end of the twin bill. The White Sox have won five of their past six games.

Stevie Wilkerson had the lone RBI for the Orioles, whose miserable slump continued with their 12th loss in a row.

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (6-1) allowed three hits in five scoreless innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

Orioles left-hander John Means (4-1) gave up three runs on five hits in five innings. He walked two and fanned four.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Hamilton’s solo home run to left field. It was the first homer of the season for Hamilton, a speedy but light-hitting outfielder who never has topped six dingers in a season.

In the fifth, the White Sox increased their lead to 3-0 on Abreu’s two-run shot to left field. Abreu worked the count to 3-1 before pulling a changeup 428 feet to left field for his 11th homer.

The Orioles loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth but only came away with one run to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Hamilton made a diving catch in center field for the first out of the inning. The slick defensive play spoiled a good at-bat for Maikel Franco, who hit the low line drive.

The next batter, Wilkerson, picked up an RBI when he was hit by a pitch in the back elbow.

The Orioles failed to do any more damage as Ryan Mountcastle struck out and Chance Sisco grounded out to end the inning, stranding three.

Hendriks pumped his fist after striking out Freddy Galvis in the seventh to end the game.

--Field Level Media