White Sox, Lucas Giolito send Orioles to 13th straight loss

Nick Madrigal had two hits, including a go-ahead triple in the seventh inning, and Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep.

Chicago finished its homestand with six wins in seven games, rebounding after losing three in a row against Yankees in New York last weekend.

Baltimore, meanwhile, continues its free fall. The Orioles lost for the 13th time in a row for the first time since September 2009.

The Orioles lost a club-record 21 straight games to open the 1988 season.

The streaking White Sox snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring twice in the seventh, as Yoan Moncada followed Madrigal with a run-scoring single. Both players had two hits and an RBI and Tim Anderson added two hits as Chicago secured its first four-game home sweep of Baltimore since June 18-21, 1956.

Giolito benefited from the support to improve to 5-4. He spaced one run on three hits in seven innings with three walks and a season-high 12 strikeouts. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Baltimore opened the scoring in the third inning, as DJ Stewart connected for a solo home run against Giolito with one out.

Chicago answered in the bottom half on a solo shot from Billy Hamilton, who also homered in Saturday’s victory, marking the first time the lithe outfielder hit round-trippers in consecutive games since June 14-15, 2014.

Cedric Mullins collected two of Baltimore’s three hits.

The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning, but Giolito escaped damage by striking out Anthony Santander swinging and inducing Maikel Franco on a foul popup to catcher Zack Collins.

Baltimore starter Keegan Akin scattered one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Reliever Dillon Tate (0-3) took the loss, allowing two runs and three hits in one inning.

