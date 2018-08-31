Red Sox ride 5-run 9th past White Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered the tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, and J.D. Martinez capped the five-run frame with a three-run home run as the Boston Red Sox notched a 9-4 triumph over the host Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mookie Betts smacked a tying two-run homer in the seventh, and Ian Kinsler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored as Boston overcame a four-run deficit to win its third straight game. Bradley had two RBIs, and Andrew Benintendi and Blake Swihart each had run-scoring singles for the Red Sox.

Avisail Garcia homered and had three RBIs for the White Sox, who lost for just the second time in their past seven contests. Yolmer Sanchez went 3-for-5.

Right-hander Ryan Brasier (1-0) worked a flawless eighth inning for his first major league win.

The ninth-inning uprising began with one out when Kinsler singled and Swihart walked against White Sox right-hander Thyago Vieira (1-1). Bradley came up and lined the go-ahead single to right to score Kinsler.

Betts struck out for the second out before Benintendi followed with a run-scoring single to center to give the Red Sox a 6-4 edge. Martinez then put the game away by driving a 2-1 fastball over the fence in right-center field for his 39th homer of the season to make it a five-run margin.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito left with a 4-0 lead in the seventh after walking Brock Holt with one out. He struck out eight and allowed two hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Jeanmar Gomez entered and allowed a line single to Kinsler. Swihart followed with a ground single to center to score Holt with the lone run charged to Giolito.

Bradley hit a sacrifice fly to pull Boston within 4-2 before Betts drilled a 1-1 sinker over the wall in left to knot the score at 4. The blast was Betts’ 29th of the season.

Boston right-hander Rick Porcello gave up four runs and eight hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Chicago scored three runs in the first inning against Porcello. Nicky Delmonico drew a one-out walk, and Garcia followed by sending a 2-1 fastball over the fence in center field to make it 2-0.

Matt Davidson stroked a run-scoring single to center later in the inning.

The White Sox took a 4-0 lead in the second on Garcia’s sacrifice fly to center.

—Field Level Media