Delmonico's walk-off shot lifts White Sox over Red Sox

EditorsNote: Adds “in” in 2nd graf

May 2, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nicky Delmonico belted a walk-off, three-run home run against Ryan Brasier with one out in the ninth inning Thursday, giving the host Chicago White Sox a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Delmonico helped the White Sox to their second walk-off win in as many nights while snapping Boston’s three-game winning streak. Brasier (1-1) notched a strikeout before blowing a save opportunity for the second time in eight tries this season.

With one out in the ninth, Jose Rondon reached on an error by Boston third baseman Rafael Devers. Yonder Alonso followed with a double to left before Delmonico belted his first homer of the season to center field.

James McCann had two hits for the White Sox, including a two-run home run, and Leury Garcia added two hits.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez had three hits apiece for Boston. David Price pitched six strong innings, limiting Chicago to three runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The Red Sox bullpen followed with two innings of scoreless relief before Delmonico and Co. struck in the ninth.

Pitching for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in the third inning of an April 17 start against the Kansas City Royals, White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito worked five innings in a no-decision.

Giolito yielded three runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. All of the damage against him came in the first three innings, including a solo home run by Andrew Benintendi (two hits) leading off the third.

Chicago rallied to tie the game at 3-all with a run in the sixth, benefiting from three successive hits that culminated with an RBI single from Rondon. The White Sox could have scored additional runs, however. A strong relay from the outfield erased Jose Abreu at the plate as he tried to score from first base on McCann’s one-out double to the right field wall.

Boston took the lead in the seventh. After Benintendi drew a leadoff walk, he advanced to third when Betts singled and scored on a Martinez groundout.

Carson Fulmer (1-1) was the winner in relief, navigating around two walks while recording the final two outs of the Boston ninth.

Abreu went 0-for-3 with a walk as his 10-game hitting streak ended.

—Field Level Media