White Sox rip Cubs as HRs pace 19-hit attack

Daniel Palka and Kevan Smith hit home runs and to highlight a 19-hit attack as the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Palka’s two-run homer in the sixth off reliever Dillon Maples was his fifth in five games and 27th of the season, tops for any rookie in the majors. It also was his team-record fourth pinch-hit home run this season.

Ryan LaMarre, Yoan Moncada and Welington Castillo each had three hits, and LaMarre and Smith each drove in three runs for the White Sox (61-92). Reynaldo Lopez (7-9) allowed one run and five hits over seven innings to pick up the win. He struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk.

Daniel Murphy homered and had three hits, Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 and David Bote added a two-run pinch-hit single for the Cubs (89-64) whose lead in the National League Central shrink to two games over Milwaukee. The Brewers (87-66) open a three-game series at Pittsburgh later Friday night.

Carlos Quintana (13-11) gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings to take the loss.

The Cubs, who were one-hit in a 9-0 loss at Arizona on Wednesday night, needed just one at-bat to get on the scoreboard as Murphy drilled a 3-2 changeup 411 feet just inside the right-field foul pole for his 12th home run of the season and first leadoff homer of his career.

Quintana, who compiled a 50-54 record in six seasons for the White Sox before he was dealt crosstown on July 13, 2017, made his first start against his former team. He sailed through a 1-2-3 first inning but then gave up five straight hits to start the second. That included a 438-foot three-run homer to center by Smith, driving in Matt Davidson and Castillo, who had both singled, to give the White Sox a 3-1 lead.

The White Sox made it 4-1 in the fourth when Smith led off with a double and scored one out later on a double down the left-field line by LaMarre. Then they broke the game open with three runs in both the sixth and seventh inning highlighted by Palka’s two-run blast. Bote’s two-run single during a three-run eighth inning by the Cubs concluded the scoring.

—Field Level Media