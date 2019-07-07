Jimenez's homer highlights White Sox win over Cubs

Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu homered and Ivan Nova pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings to earn his first home victory of the season as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Sunday.

Jul 7, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova (46) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during there first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jimenez’s 16th homer was his second this season against his original organization, a two-run shot to straightaway center in the fourth inning that provided all the offense the White Sox would need.

Abreu added a solo homer in the fifth, his 21st of the season, as the White Sox closed the first half of the campaign with their sixth win in nine games.

Nova entered the afternoon at 0-4 with an 8.31 ERA in seven home starts in 2019. He left it with renewed confidence after scattering five hits, one walk and four strikeouts before a Guaranteed Rate Field crowd of 38,554, the fifth sellout of the season for the White Sox.

Alex Colome worked around a one-out single in the ninth to notch his 20th save in 21 opportunities, helping the White Sox split the abbreviated two-game series.

The Cubs had baserunners in five of their six times at bat against Nova (4-7), but were unable to produce any runs. A Kris Bryant double and Willson Contreras walk brought the potential tying run to the plate with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Jace Fry ended the threat by getting Jason Heyward to ground out to second base.

Jimenez connected against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who needed 86 pitches to complete four innings in his second start since returning from the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Hendricks fell to 7-7 after allowing two runs and four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Robel Garcia drove in the Cubs’ lone run with a home run in the seventh. The Cubs went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Abreu went 3-for-4 for the White Sox, while Jon Jay added two hits.

The teams split the four-game, crosstown season series with two wins apiece. The White Sox boast a 62-60 all-time edge in 23 seasons of interleague play.

—Field Level Media