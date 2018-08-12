Brantley, Ramirez power Indians past White Sox, 3-1

Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez went deep in consecutive at-bats, and the Cleveland Indians held on for a 3-1 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The back-to-back blasts snapped a 1-all tie as Cleveland evened the series. Greg Allen also drove in a run for the Indians.

Yoan Moncada homered for the White Sox. Chicago has scored three runs or fewer in each of its past five games.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (12-6) stymied the White Sox through 6 1/3 innings before he was drilled on the back of his right leg by a line drive from White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. Bauer spoke with the team’s trainer near the mound before slowly walking off the field and into the clubhouse.

Bauer allowed one run on two hits. He walked none and fanned eight, pushing his season total to 214 strikeouts in 166 innings.

Indians reliever Brad Hand replaced Bauer and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Hand gave way to Cody Allen, who pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.

White Sox right-hander James Shields (4-14) drew the loss despite a quality start. The 36-year-old veteran gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in seven innings. He walked none and struck out four.

Chicago opened the scoring in the third. Facing a full count, Moncada turned on an inside fastball and lifted it over the wall in right field for his 15th home run of the season.

The Indians evened the score at 1 in the fifth. Allen singled to drive in Roberto Perez, who had singled and swiped second base for his first stolen base in 280 career games.

In the sixth, Cleveland pulled ahead. Brantley led off the inning with his 13th homer on 1-1 pitch. Ramirez stepped to the plate moments later and belted a shot to right field for his team-leading 34th homer.

The White Sox honored newly inducted Hall of Famer Jim Thome during a pregame ceremony. Thome, who grew up in downstate Illinois and spent four seasons with the White Sox, now works as a special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn.

