Covey outduels Bauer as White Sox top Indians, 3-2

Dylan Covey outdueled another ace-caliber pitcher Wednesday night, as the Chicago White Sox made their four hits count in a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have won the middle two games of the four-game series to assure themselves no worse than a split. Chicago has won or split its last four series. The Indians have lost consecutive games for the first time since a three-game skid from June 1-3.

Covey (3-1) scattered 10 hits and allowed two runs while walking none and striking out five over seven-plus innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, winning three. Against the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale last Friday, Covey earned the win by tossing six scoreless innings in the White Sox’s 1-0 win.

On Wednesday, Covey carried a 3-0 lead into the eighth, when he was chased by leadoff singles by Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley. Jace Fry entered and allowed a pair of one-out run-scoring hits — an RBI single by Edwin Encarnacion and an RBI double by Yonder Alonso — before whiffing Melky Cabrera and Jason Kipnis.

Joakim Soria wriggled out of trouble in the ninth to earn his 10th save. He allowed a pair of one-out singles before inducing Brantley to hit into a game-ending double play.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-5) suffered the hard-luck loss. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in 7 2/3 innings. It was the fourth straight double-digit strikeout effort for Bauer, whose ERA rose from 2.62 to 2.69.

The White Sox broke a scoreless tie in the fifth, when Tim Anderson drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Charlie Tilson’s triple. Tilson then raced home on a squeeze bunt by Trayce Thompson.

The White Sox added what proved to be the decisive run in the seventh, when Jose Abreu doubled with one out and scored on Kevan Smith’s two-out single.

