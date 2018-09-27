Encarnacion, Indians hammer hapless White Sox

EditorsNote: Adds day to lede, fixes in 4th, 5th and last graf; tweaks headline

Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion hit home runs, and Shane Bieber carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning as the visiting Cleveland Indians earned a 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The Indians, who will face the Houston Astros next week in the American League Division Series, improved to 47-25 against the American League Central with one more regular-season series remaining starting at Kansas City on Thursday.

Encarnacion had three hits, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning, his 32nd of the season. He drove in four runs.

Lindor had a solo home run in the first inning, his 37th of the season. He has eight home runs in September alone. Josh Donaldson walked four times.

The Indians received a scare in the eighth inning when Erik Gonzalez was hit by a pitch on the left side of the helmet by White Sox reliever Rob Scahill. Gonzalez left the game, walking off the field with some assistance.

Bieber (11-5) rebounded from consecutive rough outings to pitch six scoreless innings. The rookie gave up just two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts while throwing 90 pitches in what is expected to be his last regular-season appearance.

The White Sox did not get a hit off Bieber until Yoan Moncada chopped a ball off the plate and beat out an infield single with two outs in the fifth inning. The White Sox avoided the shutout in the ninth inning with RBI singles from Kevan Smith and Adam Engel.

Bieber improved to 7-0 away from home, the most victories without a loss on the road for an Indians pitcher going back to 1908.

The White Sox tried a bullpen day against the Indians, with Jace Fry (2-3) making his first career start after 68 relief appearances over the past two years. The left-hander gave up two hits, including Lindor’s leadoff home run, over his one inning of work.

Roberto Perez and Jason Kipnis each drove in two runs for the Indians, who finished with a 14-5 record against the White Sox this season.

The White Sox lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games and for the 14th time in their last 20. They finished their home schedule with a 30-51 record, losing nine of their last 11 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

