Luplow homers twice as Indians blank White Sox

Jordan Luplow recorded his second two-homer game of the season against the Chicago White Sox and Carlos Carrasco tossed seven strong innings to propel the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 9-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Manny Banuelos (58) delivers against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Luplow belted a two-run homer off Manny Banuelos (2-3) in the fourth inning before leading off the sixth with a blast against Josh Osich. Luplow, who has four homers this season, launched a pair of solo shots off Banuelos in Cleveland’s 5-0 rain-shortened win last Thursday.

Jake Bauers, Roberto Perez and Jose Ramirez also went deep for the Indians, who answered Chicago’s four-homer performance on Monday with a season-high five the following day. Cleveland’s nine runs were the most it has scored in 2019.

Banuelos exited with soreness in his left (pitching) shoulder after permitting five runs on four hits — including three homers — in four-plus innings for the White Sox, who were thwarted in their bid for a season-high fourth straight win. The 28-year-old has yielded 19 runs on 22 hits and eight homers in his last three starts.

Carrasco (4-3) improved to 2-0 against Chicago this season and 10-10 in his career after allowing six hits and striking out six. The 32-year-old scattered two hits and fanned six over five innings in the win versus the White Sox on Thursday.

Perez deposited a 1-1 fastball from Banuelos over the wall in center field to open the scoring with one out in the third inning. Perez’s fifth homer of the season was his second in as many games.

Luplow continued his run of good fortune against Banuelos in the fourth, making the hurler pay for his nine-pitch walk to Carlos Santana by sending a 1-0 sinker over the wall in center.

Bauers gave Cleveland a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning after depositing a 2-2 slider over the wall in right field. Bauers’ homer was his fourth of the season and first since April 25. The Indians added two more in the frame on an RBI double by Jason Kipnis and an RBI single by Santana.

Luplow and Ramirez belted back-to-back homers in the sixth to put the game away.

—Field Level Media