Nearly perfect, White Sox's Carlos Rodon no-hits Indians

Apr 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0.

Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced, including the first 25. He lost his bid for the fourth perfect game in franchise history with one out in the ninth, hitting Cleveland’s Roberto Perez on the foot with a 1-2 slider.

The next batter, Yu Chang, was called out on strikes, and Jordan Luplow bounced out to third baseman Yoan Moncada to end the game.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu preserved the milestone one batter before Perez reached base. Abreu lunged with his foot to touch the bag and record an unassisted putout as a sliding Josh Naylor tried to beat out a grounder down the line.

“That was awesome. A full team effort,” Rodon said. “I can’t believe it. I can’t.”

After scoring just three first-inning runs in the first 11 games of the season, the White Sox erupted against Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac, reaching him for six runs on seven hits -- including three for extra bases -- in a career-low two-thirds of an inning.

Moncada opened the scoring with an RBI single to provide Rodon with all the offense he would need. Yermin Mercedes smacked a three-run home run two pitches later before Leury Garcia (double) and Nick Madrigal (single) punctuated the rally with run-scoring hits.

So much for the dominance of Chicago that Plesac (1-2) enjoyed last season. The native of nearby Crown Point, Ind., pitched to a 1.74 ERA in three starts against the White Sox in 2020 with 25 strikeouts and four runs allowed in 20 2/3 innings.

Returning to the rotation two nights after he was scratched from a scheduled start due to a stomach issue, Rodon pitched effectively before and after Chicago’s big rally en route to the team’s first no-hitter since Lucas Giolito did the trick on Aug. 25. Rodon pitched to contact for much of the night, as he didn’t record a strikeout until getting Luplow swinging leading off the fourth.

“He got into a rhythm and just got stronger as the game went,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Rodon retired Luplow on a flyout to left field on the first pitch of the game before reaching the first of his six three-ball counts one batter later. Rodon appeared to be in particular peril after falling behind Jose Ramirez 3-1 with two outs in the seventh, but he recovered to get Ramirez on a flyout to left.

“A lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of help went into this to come back,” said Rodon, who has a history of injuries and was non-tendered a contract in December. “I’m happy I’m here again. I’m blessed.”

Mercedes had three hits and three RBIs to boost Chicago’s 12-hit attack. Luis Robert had two hits and an RBI.

The no-hitter was the second of the young season. San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday.

The White Sox’s total of 20 no-hitters is the second highest in the majors behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 26.

Field Level Media