White Sox blank Indians in four-hitter

Adam Engel homered to lead off the eighth inning, and four White Sox pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout to lift host Chicago to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Aug 7, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The grounds crew sprays the field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Luis Robert hit safely for the 12th time in 14 games and scored the contest’s first run to help the White Sox record their seventh win in their past nine outings.

Dylan Cease (2-1) overcame five walks and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to cap his 99-pitch performance. He allowed two hits and struck out four.

Aaron Bummer (1 2/3 innings) and Evan Marshall (1 1/3 innings) bridged the gap to Alex Colome, who struck out a pair in a perfect ninth inning to secure his fourth save of the season.

Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (1-2) sustained the hard-luck loss despite allowing only one run on five hits in seven innings. Civale walked one and fanned five.

Franmil Reyes had two singles for the Indians, who mustered just two other singles on the heels of their 13-0 shellacking of the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

With Chicago nursing a 1-0 lead, Engel deposited a first-pitch slider from Nick Wittgren over the wall in center field for his second homer of the season.

Chicago scratched for an early run. Robert walked to lead off the first inning and advanced to third on Yoan Moncada’s single to right field. Robert came around to score when Jose Abreu grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Cleveland attempted to rally in the seventh as Delino DeShields worked a two-out walk and advanced to second base on a throwing error from Bummer. Marshall relieved Bummer and induced Jose Ramirez line out to right field to end the threat.

Indians manager Terry Francona, 61, missed his sixth straight game while addressing a gastrointestinal issue he has combated for months. He did not make the trip to Chicago.

Prior to the game, Cleveland announced hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about contracting the COVID-19 virus. Van Burkleo, 57, has a special-needs child.

—Field Level Media