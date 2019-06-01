White Sox down Indians for 5th straight win

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout

May 31, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey (68) delivers the ball in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Tilson ripped a go-ahead, two-run double in the third inning, and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 6-1 win over the visiting Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Jose Abreu and Yolmer Sanchez also drove in one run apiece for the White Sox, who increased their season-high winning streak to five games. Chicago scored six-plus runs for the third straight game.

Francisco Lindor hit a solo shot to lead off the game for the Indians’ lone run. Cleveland has dropped two in a row, five of seven and nine of 12.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey (1-4) allowed one run on eight hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five while earning his first victory since Aug. 31, 2018.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-5) gave up six runs (two earned) on nine hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out eight and was not helped by a shaky Cleveland defense that committed four errors.

Cleveland jumped to a 1-0 lead when Lindor blasted the third pitch of the game into the right field bleachers. The shot, his eighth home run of the season, marked his 15th career homer to lead off a game, including his third of the season.

The White Sox took control from there.

Chicago went ahead 2-1 in the third when Tilson doubled to score Yoan Moncada and Yonder Alonso.

One inning later, the White Sox added three more runs. Abreu hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score Sanchez. An error by Indians first baseman Carlos Santana on a ball hit by Alonso allowed Seby Zavala and Leury Garcia to score.

Bauer unleashed a string of expletives after Santana’s error, but his frustrations were far from over.

Tim Anderson reached on a throwing error by Indians third baseman Mike Freeman with one out in the fifth. Anderson stole second base and scored on a single by Sanchez to increase Chicago’s lead to 6-1.

Zavala notched his first big-league hit in the fourth inning. The White Sox promoted the San Diego State product a week ago to fill in for Welington Castillo, who went on the seven-day concussion list.

—Field Level Media