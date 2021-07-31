White Sox score twice in eighth to edge Indians

Tim Anderson drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single and Yoan Moncada had three hits -- including a home run with a little help from his foes -- as the host Chicago White Sox rallied for a 6-4 win against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Chicago snapped a 4-all tie with two runs in the eighth inning, when a Cleveland error and a passed ball set the stage for Anderson, who had two hits.

Jose Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded two batters later to force in an insurance run. The benches cleared as Abreu recovered from his second hit-by-pitch of the night. He remained in the game.

Liam Hendriks struck out two in a perfect ninth to earn his 26th save.

Acquired Thursday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera surrendered a lead just three pitches into his tenure with his new club when Franmil Reyes smacked a game-tying homer leading off the eighth. Reyes had three hits and three RBIs to pace the Cleveland attack.

Jose Ruiz (1-1) earned the victory, stranding two runners while retiring all three batters he faced in the eighth.

James Karinchak (7-3) was the loser after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out.

Chicago won for just the second time in eight games. Cleveland has dropped seven of its past 10 contests.

White Sox starter Lance Lynn labored through five innings and took a no-decision when the bullpen relinquished the lead in the eighth. Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Cleveland counterpart J.C. Mejia spaced four runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

The White Sox scored their first run in peculiar fashion.

Moncada lofted a second-inning fly ball toward the warning track in right-center that appeared to be in the crosshairs of Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer. However, right fielder Daniel Johnson also was in pursuit, and when he collided with Zimmer, the ball deflected from Zimmer’s glove and over the fence, giving Moncada a solo home run.

Making his White Sox debut after joining the team Thursday in a trade with the Indians, Cesar Hernandez had two hits.

Chicago left fielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez missed his second consecutive game due to right groin tightness. He is listed as day-to-day.

--Field Level Media