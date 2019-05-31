White Sox top Indians for fourth straight win

Yonder Alonso and Jose Abreu both smacked two-run home runs and Leury Garcia and Eloy Jimenez had three hits apiece to boost the host Chicago White Sox to a 10-4 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

May 30, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) is safe at second base after hitting a double as Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) applies a late tag during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago won its fourth straight contest to move one game behind Cleveland for second place in the American League Central. Jimenez had two RBIs and Abreu had three RBIs.

The White Sox collected 15 hits to send the Indians to their eighth loss in the past 12 games.

The White Sox finally solved Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco (4-6), who entered the game with two victories and 12 scoreless innings against Chicago in two previous May starts against them. Jimenez opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second before Cleveland’s Carlos Santana answered with a two-run single in the top of the third.

Alonso’s home run in the bottom half gave the White Sox the lead for good. Carrasco worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Chicago’s early run support was enough to back left-hander Manny Banuelos to a victory. Banuelos (3-4) scattered three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out three.

Relievers Evan Marshall and Aaron Bummer followed Banuelos with expert relief before Cleveland rallied for a ninth-inning run against Jace Fry. Marshall pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings and remains unscored upon in 10 appearances over 9 2/3 innings this season.

Indians right fielder Jordan Luplow hit a solo home run in the sixth to draw Cleveland to within 5-3. It marked Luplow’s fourth round-tripper against Banuelos this season. Overall, five of his seven homers have come against Chicago pitching.

Jason Kipnis had two hits for Cleveland. Alonso, Yoan Moncada and Yolmer Sanchez added two-hit games for the White Sox.

