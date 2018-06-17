Castellanos helps Tigers knock off White Sox

Nicholas Castellanos homered for the third straight game and Blaine Hardy lasted 5 1/3 innings to earn the win Sunday as the Detroit Tigers polished off a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 3-1 verdict at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Hardy (3-1) scattered six hits in his outing and allowed a run, walking none and striking out three. Three relievers obtained the last 11 outs, with Joe Jimenez earning his second save as Detroit bagged its fifth straight win to stay within 2 1/2 games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central.

James Shields (2-8) posted a quality start, permitting three runs on six hits over six innings, but failed to win for the second time since Opening Day. Shields walked four and struck out five.

Castellanos put the Tigers ahead to stay just three batters into the game. He picked on a 3-1 cutter near the middle of the plate and launched it 405 feet into the seats in left-center with Jeimer Candelario aboard after a one-out walk. It was Castellanos’ ninth homer of the season.

The White Sox got their only run in the second when Hardy hung a curve over the middle to cleanup hitter Matt Davidson. He launched it over the left-field wall for his 12th homer of the year.

Detroit wrapped up the scoring in the fourth inning. Niko Goodrum doubled to left with one out, moved up to third on James McCann’s infield out and trotted home when Jose Iglesias singled past diving shortstop Tim Anderson.

From there, the Tigers leaned on pitching and defense. Anderson’s bid for a two-out extra base hit was foiled in the fifth when center fielder Leonys Martin made a leaping catch near the top of the right-center field fence.

Chicago got the tying runs aboard with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Louis Coleman fanned Adam Engel. The White Sox again got men to first and second in the seventh, but Yolmer Sanchez grounded out to short.

—Field Level Media