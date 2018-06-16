Castellanos homers twice as Tigers top White Sox

Nicholas Castellanos hit two homers and tied his career high with five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Castellanos blasted a three-run homer and a two-run shot and added a single. Victor Martinez added three hits, and Jeimer Candelario scored twice.

Shane Greene recorded his fourth save in as many days and 19th overall by recording the last three outs. Winning pitcher Buck Farmer (3-3) pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Charlie Tilson drove in two runs and scored another for the White Sox. Jace Fry (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann, making his first start off the 10-day disabled list, gave up four runs in five innings. Chicago’s Lucas Giolito allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Detroit grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third.

Giolito got himself into trouble by issuing a two-out walk to Leonys Martin. Candelario singled to put runners on the corners. Castellanos then drilled a 1-0 offering to the opposite field.

In the fifth, Giolito issued a two-out walk to Candelario. Castellanos then hoisted a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall to make it 5-0.

Zimmermann retired the first 12 batters before the White Sox erupted for four runs.

The first two batters singled, and Anderson drove in the first run with a double. Tilson followed with a two-run single.

Tilson was credited with a steal of second when the Tigers botched a pickoff attempt. A groundout moved Tilson to third, and he scored on Trayce Thompson’s sacrifice fly.

Chicago tied the game at 5 in the sixth against reliever Drew VerHagen. Yolmer Sanchez greeted VerHagen with a triple to right-center field. Jose Abreu brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers took a 7-5 lead in the eighth after loading the bases with no outs. Bruce Rondon struck out the next batter, but Jose Iglesias reached on an infield single as Victor Reyes scored. Pinch hitter Niko Goodrum walked on four pitches to push across another run.

