Davidson's walk-off blast lifts White Sox over Tigers

Matt Davidson hit a game-winning, two-run homer to cap a three-run, ninth-inning rally and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon.

Davidson ripped the first pitch he saw from Tigers closer Shane Greene (2-6) over the left-field wall.

Daniel Palka led off the bottom of the ninth with an opposite-field blast off Greene to tie the score. Welington Castillo followed with a single before Davidson’s long ball.

Victor Martinez hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth for Detroit. Martinez drilled a 3-1 fastball over the left-field wall off Jace Fry for his first hit of the game.

Niko Goodrum also homered for Detroit, his 16th this season. Blaine Hardy pitched two innings of scoreless relief for Detroit.

Frye (2-2) was credited with the victory.

Nicky Delmonico’s solo shot accounted for the other White Sox run. Delmonico has eight homers this season.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Chicago’s Reynaldo Lopez gave up one run on four hits in seven innings while walking none and striking out six. Detroit’s Michael Fulmer allowed just one run — Delmonico’s homer — in 5 2/3 innings but walked four and struck out five.

Fulmer departed the game when he suffered a bruised right shin when struck by Palka’s liner. The ball deflected to first baseman Goodrum, who picked it up and recorded the out. Fulmer walked off the field without assistance.

Delmonico hit the first pitch Fulmer threw just over the right-center fence to give the White Sox an early lead.

The Tigers had a threat going when Victor Reyes ripped a one-out triple in the third on which center fielder Adam Engel nearly made a diving catch. Lopez struck out the next batter before hitting JaCoby Jones with a pitch. But he recovered to strike out Nicholas Castellanos on a 3-2 count.

Lopez only allowed an infield single during the next three innings. Goodrum then tied the game leading off the seventh with his blast to center.

Tim Anderson doubled with two out in the seventh but Hardy struck out Engel to end the threat.

—Field Level Media