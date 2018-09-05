Liriano ends skid, leads Tigers past White Sox

Grayson Greiner drove in three runs, and Francisco Liriano collected his first victory since April 28 to lead the Detroit Tigers past the host Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer and scored twice for Detroit, and Niko Goodrum supplied two hits and scored three runs. Dawel Lugo added two hits, a run and two RBIs.

Liriano (4-9) snapped a personal eight-game losing streak that lasted 17 starts. He pitched the minimum five innings to be eligible for the win. Liriano allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out five and walking one.

A trio of relievers finished up with four scoreless innings, including a two-inning stint from Sandy Baez.

Yoan Moncada scored and knocked in a run for the White Sox. Starter Lucas Giolito (10-10) lasted just 1 1/3 innings while giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits. Giolito, who won five of his six previous decisions, held the Tigers to one run on three hits in seven innings on Aug. 25.

The Tigers built a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Victor Martinez and Goodrum hit back-to-back singles, and Mahtook walked to load the bases. Greiner ripped an opposite-field double to bring home two runs.

One out later, Lugo smoked a double to left center to knock in two more runs. Jim Adduci’s fielder’s choice grounder delivered Lugo with the fifth run.

Detroit tacked on another run in the third when Goodrum drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Greiner’s two-out single.

The White Sox cut the Tigers’ advantage to 6-3 in the fourth. With runners on the corners and no outs, Moncada hit an RBI single. Adam Engel reached on an infield hit one out later, and when first baseman Adduci failed to catch Liriano’s throw, Kevan Smith scored. Ryan Cordell knocked in Moncada with a sacrifice fly for his first career RBI in his second game.

The Tigers extended their lead to 8-3 in the eighth when Goodrum led off with a single off Aaron Bummer and Mahtook homered to left-center off Ryan Burr.

