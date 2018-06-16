Rally in 8th pushes Tigers past White Sox, 4-3

John Hicks hit a solo homer and later scored the go-ahead run, Shane Greene collected his third save in as many days and the Detroit Tigers edged the host Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Friday night.

Victor Martinez supplied a two-run double and James McCann added three hits for the Tigers. Buck Farmer (2-3) got one out and was credited with the win while Greene recorded the last three outs for his 18h save.

Omar Narvaez delivered all of the White Sox’s runs with his first homer of the season. Juan Minaya (0-1) took the loss.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Chicago’s Reynaldo Lopez gave up three runs on nine hits in six innings. Detroit’s Mike Fiers allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Hicks hit an opposite-field shot with one out in the second for the game’s first run.

The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the third. Leonys Martin led off with a single and Nicholas Castellanos advanced him with a one-out single. Martinez then pulled a double to right, bringing home both baserunners.

Questionable baserunning prevented Detroit from adding to that lead. McCann led off the fourth inning with a single and went to third on Martin’s two-out hit. When Martin attempted to steal second with Jeimer Candelario batting, McCann got a late break trying to score and was tagged out.

Chicago had three baserunners in the fifth but couldn’t break through.

It all fell apart for Fiers with one out in the sixth. Daniel Palka and Matt Davidson had back-to-back singles before Narvaez ripped a two-seamer over the right field wall.

The Tigers scratched out the go-ahead run in the eighth. Hicks led off with a bloop single and advanced to second when Niko Goodrum walked. Hicks moved to third on a flyout, then beat the throw home on Victor Reyes’ fielder’s choice grounder.

The White Sox had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the inning. Reliever Alex Wilson held them off by inducing a fielder’s choice force at home and a groundout.

