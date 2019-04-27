Anderson caps White Sox comeback with walk-off HR

Tim Anderson belted a solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the host Chicago White Sox overcame a seven-run deficit to post a wild 12-11 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Apr 26, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) reacts after hitting a home run against Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (not pictured) during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

After making a pair of solid defensive plays in the top of the ninth inning, Anderson, who finished with four hits, deposited a first-pitch slider from Joe Jimenez (1-1) over the wall in left field for his first career walk-off homer.

Alex Colome (1-0) worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning to pick up the win.

Jose Abreu had a two-run homer in the sixth and hit another ball over the fence for an apparent three-run homer in the seventh, but instead was credited with a two-run single off Reed Garrett after he was ruled out for inadvertently passing Anderson on the bases.

Abreu finished with four hits and five RBIs, Yonder Alonso and Jose Rondon each had a solo shot and Yoan Moncada had a two-run single to highlight Chicago’s 21-hit performance.

Miguel Cabrera homered among his four hits, Grayson Greiner launched a two-run homer and Nicholas Castellanos, JaCoby Jones and Ronny Rodriguez also went deep for the Tigers, who entered the game with 14 homers on the season, fewest in baseball.

After Abreu’s blast appeared to give Chicago a 12-10 lead in the seventh, one run was taken off the scoreboard — and it proved costly. Rodriguez led off the eighth inning by depositing an 0-2 slider from Kelvin Herrera over the wall in left field to forge a tie at 11.

Cabrera ignited a three-run fourth inning with an RBI double to right field, then scored later in the inning to stake Detroit to an 8-1 lead before Chicago mounted its comeback. Alonso and Jones traded solo shots, Moncada ripped a two-run single in the fifth and Rondon and Abreu went deep before Nicky Delmonico doubled in James McCann as part of a five-run sixth.

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez exited the contest in the third inning after injuring his right ankle while crashing into the wall in pursuit of Greiner’s home run. X-rays were negative for a fracture on Jimenez, who returned from the bereavement list on Friday after visiting the Dominican Republic due to the death of his grandmother.

