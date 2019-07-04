Boyd fans 13 as Tigers defeat White Sox

Matthew Boyd tied his career high with 13 strikeouts, Niko Goodrum led a balanced offensive attack with a two-run homer among three hits, and the visiting Detroit Tigers pounded the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Thursday.

Jul 4, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario also homered for Detroit. Cabrera, Harold Castro and Victor Reyes each contributed two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Nicholas Castellanos and John Hicks drove in two runs apiece for the Tigers.

Boyd (6-6) allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Eloy Jimenez homered and drove in three runs for the White Sox. Jose Rondon blasted a two-run homer. Reynaldo Lopez (4-8) gave up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Yolmer Sanchez had to leave the game in the third inning after getting spiked by first baseman Goodrum while diving back into first base.

The Tigers scored a run in the fourth. Reyes led off with a single and went all the way to third when Lopez threw away a pickoff attempt. Castellanos then singled to left to score Reyes.

Chicago took the lead in the bottom of the inning. James McCann ripped a one-out double and Rondon powered a two-out homer over the right-field wall.

Detroit regained the advantage in the next inning. Singles by Castro and Goodrum put runners on the corners. Hicks then smacked a single to right-center. Castro trotted home and Goodrum, running on the pitch, scored all the way from first.

The Tigers opened up a six-run lead in the next inning. Cabrera, Christin Stewart and Castro doubled for the first two runs of the inning. Goodrum then powered a homer over the left-field wall, ending Lopez’s stint.

A double by Jordy Mercer and single by Reyes made it 8-2.

Jimenez cut Detroit’s lead to four with his homer to center in the bottom of the inning.

Cabrera led off the seventh with his fifth homer. A Jimenez sacrifice fly cut the White Sox’s deficit to 9-5.

Castellanos’ RBI double in the eighth restored a five-run lead for Detroit. Candelario added his blast in the ninth.

—Field Level Media