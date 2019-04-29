Lopez Ks 14, White Sox top Tigers again

EditorsNote: Adds White Sox pitching tied the major league mark of 20 strikeouts

Reynaldo Lopez struck out a career-high 14 batters over six innings to boost the host Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Relievers Jace Fry, Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome struck out six in three innings of scoreless relief, as White Sox pitching set a franchise record and tied the major league mark for a nine-inning game with 20 strikeouts in the combined two-hitter. Chicago is the seventh team to post 20.

Chicago won for the third time in its past five games en route to sweeping the abbreviated, two-game series. Saturday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 3.

Lopez (2-3) dominated the Tigers behind an effective, four-seam fastball. He gave up one unearned run on two hits — including only one for extra bases — and walked three while recording at least two strikeouts in each inning. Lopez stuck out the side in the second and sixth innings but allowed baserunners in both of those frames.

Detroit struck for its lone run in the second, as Grayson Greiner hit an RBI single to capitalize on a two-out fielding error by White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Lopez’s battery mate, catcher Welington Castillo, provided all the offense the White Sox needed, smacking a two-run double in the first inning. Castillo also threw out a would-be Tigers base stealer in the fifth inning of what was then a 2-1 game.

Castillo and Jose Abreu had two hits each for the White Sox, while Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez contributed the club’s other RBIs.

Nicholas Castellanos had Detroit’s only extra-base hit, a first-inning double. Matthew Boyd (2-2) took the loss for Detroit, spacing two runs and five hits in six innings with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Colome worked around a leadoff walk to earn his fifth save, striking out the final two Tigers hitters to end the game.

