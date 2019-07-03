Tigers-White Sox game rained out

Jul 2, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A Chicago White Sox fan reacts to the heavy rain before the start of the game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and the visiting Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain Tuesday night.

The game will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:40 p.m. CT. The originally scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

Tuesday’s rainout marks the third postponement between the White Sox and Tigers this season. The clubs are scheduled to play split doubleheaders Wednesday at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field and Aug. 6 at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

—Field Level Media