White Sox hit four solo homers, beat Tigers

Yoan Moncada, Jake Lamb, Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson each hit solo home runs, and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 4-1 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

Three of the homers traveled 400-plus feet for the White Sox, who snapped a two-game skid. Chicago improved to 21-9 at home, the best mark in the American League.

Willi Castro hit a solo home run to lead the Tigers. Detroit lost for only the second time in the past six games.

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (7-1) continued his dominant start to the season. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings while walking two and striking out six, yet his ERA inched up from 1.20 to 1.23.

Tigers right-hander Casey Mize (3-4) took the hard-luck loss despite limiting Chicago to three runs on five hits in seven innings. He walked none and struck out six but ultimately was done in by giving up a trio of solo homers.

Closer Liam Hendriks pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 14th save for the White Sox.

The White Sox jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Moncada ripped an opposite-field homer on a pitch that was low and away, marking his fifth home run of the season and his second in the past six days.

One inning later, the White Sox doubled their lead to 2-0 on a solo blast by Lamb. He launched a 412-foot shot into the right-field bleachers for his fourth homer in 20 games this season.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth. Castro hammered the first pitch of the inning for his fourth home run.

The long-ball trend continued in the seventh as Grandal homered to right-center field to increase Chicago’s lead to 3-1. He crushed a pitch over the heart of the plate 457 feet for his seventh homer.

Anderson made it five solo homers, including four for Chicago, when he took Tigers reliever Daniel Norris deep in the eighth. The 414-foot shot to center field was Anderson’s sixth homer of the season and the 80th of his career.

