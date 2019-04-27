US MLB
White Sox-Tigers postponed due to snow forecast

Field Level Media

Projections of a late-April snowstorm forced the Chicago White Sox to postpone Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Saturday that calls for up to 8 inches of snow and winds as high as 35 mph in the Chicago metro area.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The makeup game will start at 1:10 p.m. local time, with the regularly scheduled game starting at 7:10 p.m.

