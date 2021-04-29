White Sox-Tigers rained out; DH set for Thursday

Slideshow ( 5 images )

The Chicago White Sox’s scheduled home game against the Detroit Tigers was rained out Wednesday evening.

The teams will make up the game as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 5:10 p.m. ET. Each game will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Tigers won the opener of the three-game series 5-2 on Tuesday, ending a five-game losing streak. The White Sox had won their previous four games.

After the Thursday doubleheader, Chicago will play host to the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series that starts Friday night. Detroit will visit the New York Yankees for a three-game set that opens Friday night.

--Field Level Media