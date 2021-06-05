White Sox's Yermin Mercedes ends slump with walk-off hit against Tigers

Yermin Mercedes snapped an 0-for-25 skid with a walk-off single against Jose Cisnero and Yasmani Grandal smacked a pair of solo home runs as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-8 on Friday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Chicago led 6-1 and 7-2, but the Tigers rallied to grab a late advantage with a six-run seventh inning.

Jonathan Schoop kept Detroit afloat, going 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs and finishing a triple short of the cycle.

Grandal and Nick Madrigal both had two hits to lead the White Sox attack. Madrigal also hit a solo home run for Chicago, which has drilled seven solo shots in the first two games of the series.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull pitched effectively for four innings, scattering one run on two hits with zero walks and four strikeouts while using just 56 pitches.

Moments after striking out Mercedes to complete a 1-2-3 fourth, however, Turnbull sought Tigers athletic trainer Doug Teter upon entering the Detroit dugout. The Tigers announced Turnbull, the owner of a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18, was leaving the game with right forearm tightness.

Detroit came unglued after that, committing three errors in a five-run Chicago fifth.

White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel spaced two runs on five hits in six innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Cisnero (0-3) took the loss, allowing one run on two hits in one inning. Liam Hendriks (2-1) was the winner, retiring the final Tigers hitter in the top of the ninth.

Detroit entered the top of the seventh trailing 7-2, but emerged with an 8-7 lead behind an outburst against Chicago relievers Codi Heuer and Evan Marshall. After Heuer sandwiched two walks around a double to load the bases, Marshall surrendered an RBI sacrifice fly to Robbie Grossman before Schoop drilled a three-run homer to left center.

Three batters later, Eric Haase delivered his fifth home run in 17 games with the Tigers, a two-run shot that provided a one-run lead. Haase had two hits, while Willi Castro added three.

Chicago tied the game at 8 in the bottom half on Grandal’s second homer of the night.

The Tigers have lost three of four following a three-game home sweep of the New York Yankees last weekend.

